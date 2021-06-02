Prescribed burn scheduled today in Mackinac County

GARFIELD TWP., Mich. (WJMN) – The DNR will burn around 40 acres in Garfield Township starting at 11:00 A.M. June 2, 2021.

The burn will get rid of red pine slash, woody debris left over from logging operations. Slash can impede replanting or regeneration activity although it is sometimes useful as wildlife habitat.

Prescribed burns are a tool the Michigan Department of Natural Resources uses to help keep lands and forests healthy. Burns are conducted by highly trained DNR personnel in designated state-managed areas during appropriate weather conditions and in cooperation with the proper authorities and local units of government.

Public safety is a top priority during all prescribed burns, which sometimes are canceled at the last minute due to careful monitoring of weather and wind conditions.

The “Prescribed Burns” story map takes a detailed look at how prescribed burns work, including stories, photos and videos. For more information about the DNR’s fire management activity, visit Michigan.gov/FireManagement.