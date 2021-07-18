Report: Mackinac Bridge closed to traffic due to bomb threat

FILE – This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Michigan’s environmental agency said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, it had approved construction of an underground tunnel to house a replacement for a controversial oil pipeline in a channel linking two of the Great Lakes. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — The Mackinac Bridge is closed to traffic Sunday afternoon due to a bomb threat, according to several reports.

Around 2:30 p.m., Mackinac County Emergency 911 tweeted that the bridge is closed.

The Michigan State Police said the bridge closed due to an active bomb threat, 9&10 News out of Cadillac is reporting.

Mackinac Bridge is CLOSED to all traffic due to an emergency incident. Please stay clear of the area! 07/18/21 14:28 — Mackinac Co 911/EM (@MackinacCo911) July 18, 2021

The Mackinac Bridge twitter account also tweeted about the closure and said they would provide an update when it reopens.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is asking the public to avoid the area at this time.