Report: Mackinac Bridge closed to traffic due to bomb threat

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — The Mackinac Bridge is closed to traffic Sunday afternoon due to a bomb threat, according to several reports.
Around 2:30 p.m., Mackinac County Emergency 911 tweeted that the bridge is closed.
The Michigan State Police said the bridge closed due to an active bomb threat, 9&10 News out of Cadillac is reporting.
The Mackinac Bridge twitter account also tweeted about the closure and said they would provide an update when it reopens.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority is asking the public to avoid the area at this time.