ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward for information leading to arrest of the person or persons responsible for a fire at the Enbridge pipeline maintenance shop and storage area in St. Ignace last summer.

According to a release from ATF, a fire broke out at the Enbridge site in St. Ignace in the early morning on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, burning several vehicles and pieces of equipment stored on the site. No Enbridge workers were injured in the fire, and no pipelines were affected by the incident.

Investigators are now asking for public assistance in identifying any individuals involved in causing the fire. They are also requesting any other information related to events leading up to or immediately after the fire.

ATF included the following photos on vehicles damaged in the fire in a release:

ATF is offering a reward up to $2,500 with potential additional funding matching ATF’s reward for a total of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for the fire.

ATF says that information eligible for a reward must lead to the arrest of an individual. Anyone who comes forward is asked to provide as much information as you can relating to the identity and whereabouts of the individual(s). Information can be submitted anonymously, but contact information must be included to receive a reward.

Those reporting information should contact Grand Rapids ATF Field Division at (616) 301-6100, or (888) ATFTIPS (1-888-283-8477), Information can also be sent via email to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.