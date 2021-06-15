Road rage incident on Mackinac Bridge ends in one arrest

FILE – This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Michigan’s environmental agency said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, it had approved construction of an underground tunnel to house a replacement for a controversial oil pipeline in a channel linking two of the Great Lakes. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – In the early afternoon on June 12, troopers from the Michigan State Police St. Ignace Post responded to report of a minor crash and gunshot on the Mackinac Bridge.

65 year old William Richard Pirkola from Ludington was arrested after allegedly firing a gun into the air. Pirkola stated another driver, a 63 year old Williamsburg man, would not let him merge while on eastbound US-2. It happened again when approaching the toll-booths on I-75. After exiting the toll booth, the Williamsburg man merged in front of Pirkola and Pirkola struck the vehicle.

The Williamsburg man exited his vehicle to confront Pirkola who then fired a handgun into the air. A .40 caliber handgun and a 9mm handgun were seized by troopers along with one spent .40 caliber cartridge, recovered from the driver’s side seat.

Pirkola was lodged in the Mackinac County Jail. On June 15 he was arraigned in the 92nd District Court in Mackinac County on one count Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, a misdemeanor. He was given a PR bond. His next scheduled court appearance is on July 13 at 9:30 A.M.