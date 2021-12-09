SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Sault Ste. Marie Area Public Schools posted to its Facebook page on Thursday morning that Local Law Enforcement were at the high school investigating a possible threat.

Police confirmed that there was no active threat just before 11 a.m. Around noon, both police and the school district confirmed that normal operations had resumed.

A release from the school detailing the incident is scheduled to be released soon. We have also contacted the superintendent for any additional details.