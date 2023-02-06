SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge will begin to phase out its Prox toll cards this spring, according to a release from the Sault Ste. Marie Bridge Authority.

Beginning on April 1, 2023, drivers using the bridge’s Prox toll card system will be required to use the card in “all traffic” lanes when crossing the bridge. The cards will continue to be accepted for toll payments through the end of 2023, but the bridge authority will begin to remove the card readers on April 1.

Existing Prox card customers can keep their current accounts and replace their cards with new 6C Radio Frequency Identification windshield tags. Cash, credit card, Google Pay, and Apply Pay payments will also be accepted at toll booths.

The bridge authority says commercial accounts will no longer be able to use Prox commercial cards after March 31. Beginning April 1, commercial customers must use a new International Bridge IQ tag or a Blue Water Bridge Edge Pass or ConneXion tag. Blue Water Bridge tags must be added to an IBA account to function correctly.

Overhead message signs in the toll lanes will notify customers that the lane is open to “all traffic” or “tag only.”

The changes are part of the ongoing joint $9.3 million project to modernize toll systems at the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge and the Blue Water Bridge which connects Port Huron, Michigan, and Point Edward, Ontario.

Customers can manager their accounts, including requesting new or replacement tags, here. You can keep up to date by checking out the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge website.