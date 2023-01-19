SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Details of a deadly incident from early January have been released by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department.

Authorities responded to reports of a crash just before 8:30 p.m. on January 6th. Officers say the incident involved a motor home and bicyclist along 3 Mile Road near Ashmun Street.

Laurence Michael Miller of Sault Ste. Marie has been identified as the bicyclist involved. At the time of the incident, Miller was taken to the hospital, and later died.

The crash is being investigated by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department and Michigan State Police. The identity of the motor home driver is not being released at this time.



If anyone has information about the incident, please contact Sergeant Nate Kaczmarek through

Chippewa County Central Dispatch at 906-495-3312.



All other inquiries are directed to Chief Wesley Bierling at 906-632-5729 or wbierling@saultcity.co