SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – One man is facing charges following an incident that happened in March at the Mid City Motel.

On March 4th, Sault Ste. Marie Police and Fire Departments were called to Mid City Motel on E. Portage Avenue for reports of a motel room on fire.

By the time firefighters arrived, bystanders told them the fire was out. They were directed to a room on the second floor which had light smoke and fire damage. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Authorities took Luke Engle of Sault Ste. Marie into custody at the scene of the fire. Engle was arraigned in the 91st District Court on March 21, 2023. Engle was arraigned on a charge of First Degree Arson with a Habitual Offender 4th Notice. He received a $500,000 bond tether and is currently on parole.



This incident remains an open and active investigation.



Anyone with information or tips about this incident is asked tocontact Detective/Sergeant Darrell Harp at 906-632-5752 or dharp@saultcity.com.