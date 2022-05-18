SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Earlier this week, Sault Ste. Marie Area Public Schools and the city of Sault Ste. Marie finalized an agreement that would dedicate a full-time police officer from the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department to the district as a School Resource Officer (SRO), for the next three school years.

The SRO will serve the students and faculty of the Sault High School, Sault Middle School, Washington Elementary, and Lincoln Elementary during the instructional calendar year. The instructional calendar year encompasses days when students are in session, students are not in session but instructional staff must report, and summer school.

According to Chief Wesley Bierling, this agreement is a “proactive approach to crime deterrence, innovative education, and improving relationships between students and faculty of the school district and the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department. The SRO will be highly involved in school safety planning and day-to-day security. Ultimately, this partnership aligns with the whole school, the whole community, the whole child model, promoting our common goals.”