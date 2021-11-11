Sault Ste. Marie pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Just before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, officers from the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Downtown Sault Ste. Marie. The crash happened on Ashmun Street near Dawson Street. The vehicle involved was a Jeep SUV. The pedestrian was 73-year-old Sharon Kennedy, a resident of Sault Ste. Marie.

When officers and medical personnel arrived at the scene, they found Kennedy was severely injured. Life saving techniques were administered, and Kennedy was transported by ambulance to War Memorial Hospital. Kennedy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Jeep was on scene when police arrived and has not been arrested. When the investigation has been completed, it will be turned over to the Chippewa County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

If anyone has information about the incident, call Sgt. John Weist through Chippewa County Central Dispatch at (906) 495-3312.