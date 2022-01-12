SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – One Tuesday afternoon, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department responded to the Sault Area High School for a threat made towards the high school. School leadership reported they had found a threatening message written on a bathroom wall. The threat suggested acts of violence with a firearm towards those at the high school.

Sault PD detectives and school officials immediately launched an investigation into the threat. A suspect was developed and investigators took that person into custody this evening. The suspect is a 14-year-old student at Sault High School. The suspect has since been lodged at the Sault Tribe Detention Facility on the charge of “Making Terrorist Threat”, which for an adult is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 20 years or a fine of not more than $20,000, or both.

The name of the suspect is not being released.

The police department says that in recent months, threats made towards schools throughout the entire state have skyrocketed. The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department says that they along with the Chippewa County

Prosecutor’s Office absolutely cannot and will not tolerate these types of actions or behaviors. They will onvestigate and prosecute anyone and everyone who makes threats, allows threats, or facilitates threats towards the students, staff, or the buildings of our schools.

Parents and guardians are asked to talk to their children and teach them that all threats, even those made idly, are wrong, dangerous, and cannot be tolerated.

If anyone has tips or information about the incident, please contact Detective Sergeant Darrell Harp at 906-632-5744. All inquiries about this incident and investigation are directed to Chief Wesley Bierling at 906-632-5729 or wbierling@saultcity.com.