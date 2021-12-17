SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – According to Sault Ste. Marie Area Public Schools, on Thursday, December 16, Sault Area Middle School administration received notification of a written threat. The threat referenced bringing a weapon to school to harm others on Friday, December 17, 2021.

The administration immediately notified the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department and began a joint investigation. As a result of the investigation, the student was lodged at the Sault Tribe Detention Facility on the charge of ‘Making Terrorist Threat’, which for an adult is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 20 years or a fine not more than $20,000, or both.

The name of the student involved is not being released.