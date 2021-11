SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Sault Tribe Police Department (STPD) is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage.

According to STPD, 15-year-old Ariana Marie Segura has been missing since November 15, 2021.

If anyone has information about Segura or knows where they might be, call 906-635-6065