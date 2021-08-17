UPDATE: Search for Mackinac County girl continues

UPDATE 8/17/2021 1:27 P.M.: The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office released more details on Madison Van Yale who has been missing since Monday evening.

Madison Van Yale is 4 years old and non-verbal, she is 3’6″ tall and weighs 42 pounds. Van Yale has blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue dress and no shoes. The Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive search throughout the night and is continuing to search utilizing available assets and resources. Numerous local, state and federal agencies have assisted along with upwards of 200 citizens.

If you have information on Van Yale’s location, call 911 or the Chippewa County Central Dispatch at 906-495-3312 or the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office at 906-643-1911. The tip line can also be called at 906-643-1165.

GARFIELD TWP., Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing 4-year-old girl with autism in the area of Krause Rd. and Werner in Garfield Twp.

She was last seen playing yesterday evening in the front yard of her home and is believed to have wandered into the woods. She is presumed to be lost in the woods.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene with their drone and officers to help with the search.