Semi-truck crash in Chippewa County, driver arrested

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (PRESS RELEASE/WJMN) – The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to SB I-75 at the Mackinac Trail overpass on the evening of April 13. Deputies were responding to a semi-truck that had crashed and rolled onto its side.

Upon arrival, deputies found that the semi-truck had driven into the median and then rolled over, hitting the overpass and the guardrail. There were rolls of steel that were thrown from the semi-trucks trailer.

The investigation found that the semi-truck driver had shown signs of intoxication. The driver was then given roadside sobriety tests which he failed.

48-year-old Kincheloe resident Mark Andrew Mott was arrested in the Chippewa County Correctional Facility. Mott was arraigned in 91st District Court on April 14 for operating while intoxicated. Mott is innocent until proven guilty.

The Chippewa Co Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the MSP, Kinross EMS, Chippewa Co Road Commission, MDOT, U.S. BP, and Central Dispatch.