SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – The freighters carrying ore and other materials across the Lake Superior and through to other points along the Great Lakes are preparing for their yearly break. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced on Thursday that the Soo Locks will close to all marine traffic on Monday, January 15.

The annual closure allows the Corps of Engineers to perform necessary maintenance on the locks. Part of the 2024 plan is to install a temporary panel bridge across the Poe Lock. This will allow materials and equipment to more easily be moved between job sites throughout the closure.

In addition to structural inspections and maintenance work will continue on the Poe Lock construction project.

“With the winter temperatures being more mild than previous years, the Soo Operations team has been proactively prepping for the non-navigation season,” LeighAnn Ryckeghem Soo Locks

Operations Manager said in a release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “Every year weather poses challenges and adds intensity to maintenance, the team is highly skilled and equipped to safely execute critical projects that allow for continued operational reliability during the navigation season,”

The Poe Lock is scheduled to reopen on March 25 and the MacArthur Lock on April 24.