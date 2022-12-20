GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJMN) – A South Carolina man has been sentenced to multiple decades in prison after officials say he was arrested when attempting to travel from South Carolina to Chippewa County to meet a minor he had engaged with over social media.

According to a release from the Western District of Michigan United States Attorney’s Office, 35-year-old Christopher James Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in the Bureau of Prisons for the sexual exploitation of minor children. Masterson will also be on supervised release for 10 years upon the end of his sentence.

According to the attorney’s office, Masterson was found to have engaged in a multi-year process of grooming a minor victim, including convincing the minor to send live video footage of sexual acts involving themselves and a sibling via social media.

Masterson was arrested after he traveled from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to Chippewa County to engage in sexual conduct with the victim. When law enforcement seized Masterson’s phone, they found sexually explicit videos of the victim with Masterson directing their activities.

“This horrific type of predatory conduct harms the most vulnerable members of our society

leaving irreparable damage in its wake,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Those who seek to

exploit children should know that my office will bring them to justice.”

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse. The initiative aims to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children with a combined effort between the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan, county prosecutor’s offices, Homeland Security Investigations, Michigan State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force, the West Michigan Based Child Exploitation Task Force, and federal, state, and local law enforcement.

Anyone with information or concerns about possible child exploitation is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.

Masterson’s case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Sault Ste. Marie Tribal Police, the Michigan State Police, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, and U.S. Border Patrol. The case was prosecuted by AUSA Paul D. Lochner and former AUSA Hannah N. Bobee.