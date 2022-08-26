KINROSS CHARTER TWP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chippewa County Fair is set to begin next week, running from August 30 – September 5 at Kinross Township Community Park, located 1 mile off I-75 Kinross exit 378.

As part of the festivities, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the fair and Skerbeck Entertainment Group to hold a Special Needs Day event on Thursday, September 1. During the event, carnival rides will turn off their lights and music from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. to allow those families with members who are negatively affected by the lights and sounds to enjoy the rides for free.

Chippewa County Sheriff Michael Bitnar says the event is an important way for members of his office to connect with children with special needs, and can serve as a foundation for the kids’ interaction with officers should they need help in the future.

“For me and for our office, it’s very, very important for children with special needs or who have autism. If something happens or they walk away or they get lost, we need them to feel comfortable and already have a relationship so they run to us,” Sheriff Bitnar said. “Quite often what happens if they don’t know the people that are looking for them is they run and hide. And it’s very important to have that connection so when they see our brown uniform, they know ‘friend’ and they can come to us. It just helps the community altogether.”

As part of the event, the sheriff’s office will hold a cookout for the kids and family members in attendance. Volunteers with the sheriff’s office law enforcement division, corrections, and VSU will help to serve the children and their families.

It will take place at the sheriff’s display at the fair beginning at 12 p.m. Educational information and coloring books will be available, as well.

“Even as Sheriff, I didn’t realize how many families in Chippewa County were affected. Who have people or children or relatives who have special needs or who have autism,” said Sheriff Bitnar. “We have hundreds and I really didn’t know that. You don’t realize how many families are affected by it and it’s just a way we can get back to those families who can’t go out and enjoy. Carnivals are loud, they overstimulate children and they don’t do well there. So to be able to do this is very important.”

If you have a child with special needs and you would like to participate, you are asked to sign up as soon as possible by calling (906) 440-4611.

The sheriff’s office was previously accepting donations of food, drinks, utensils, and other items for the event, but has reached the amount needed thanks to overwhelming support from the community, according to Sheriff Bitnar.

You can learn more about the event by checking out the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. You can learn more about the Chippewa County Fair here.