State troopers from St. Ignace Post administer life-saving measures to woman at Clyde’s Drive-In

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – On August 5 around 9:33 A.M. Troopers and Motor Carrier Officers from the MSP St. Ignace Post responded to Clyde’s Drive-In for a report of a seventy-year-old female that had collapsed.

The woman had no pulse and was no longer breathing. Troopers Weston Williams, Donna Haw and MCO Ofc. Jacob Lauer arrived first and immediately began life-saving measures. Troopers Williams and Haw along with MCO Ofc. Laur began CPR and Tpr. Williams connected an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to the woman and administered one shock.

The AED advised continuing CPR. Tprs. Williams and Haw and MCO ofc. Lauer continued lifesaving efforts. Straits Area EMS then arrived and assessed the patient, they advised that because of the lifesaving efforts that the woman had a pulse. Straits Area EMS, assisted by the troopers and officers, continued care on the patient until she could be transported to the Strait Area Hospital. St. Ignace Police Department Sgt. Mitchell and Motor Carrier Officer Brown from the MSPO Sault Ste. Marie Post also assisted.