Strong storms/possible tornado damage at Schoolcraft County campground

Eastern UP

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, storms with strong winds affected a central Schoolcraft County campground just south of Steuben.

According to the National Weather Service, Indian River Campground reported 400 to 500 area of trees uprooted and many of them 3 feet in diameter.

No injuries reported, but the campground is inaccessible. The National Weather Service will be at the campground Thursday morning to determine if the tree damage is from a tornado.

