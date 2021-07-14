Strong storms/possible tornado damage at Schoolcraft County campground

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, storms with strong winds affected a central Schoolcraft County campground just south of Steuben.
According to the National Weather Service, Indian River Campground reported 400 to 500 area of trees uprooted and many of them 3 feet in diameter.
No injuries reported, but the campground is inaccessible. The National Weather Service will be at the campground Thursday morning to determine if the tree damage is from a tornado.
