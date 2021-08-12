Sugar Island Ferry out of service for emergency repairs

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office shared information on Thursday that the Sugar Island Ferry has been taken out of service for emergency repairs.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the ferry is having mechanical issues. There has been no time frame given for repairs.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with Sault Fire, S.I. Fire and EMS, 911 and EUPTA.

The Sheriff’s Office Safeboat is in the water and ready to transport any victims or EMS/Fire personnel to and from Sugar Island while the ferry is down. This emergency plan is in place and available 24/7 until the ferry is back up and running.

If you have an emergency on the island please call 911 and all the first responder agencies will work together to get you the assistance you need.