Suspect arraigned in arson case

MCMILLAN, Mich. (WJMN) – On June 23 at 7:29 P.M. a structure fire was reported on County Road 438.

Deputy Wyma from the Luce County Sheriff Office was the first to arrive on scene. Flames were visible from the backside of the house and the homeowner told Deputy Wyma that their house was on fire when they arrived home from a trip. The homeowner also reporter a missing Chevrolet Monty Carlo from the driveway.

The Columbus Fire Department was the first fire department to arrive followed by Newberry Fire Department who was called for mutual aid. The State Police Fire Marshall assisted on the investigation. The homeowner reported a suspected individual who may have been involved. The suspect, Carl Phillip Verrett, was apprehended during an investigation a short time late in Mackinaw County. The Monte Carlo was also found with him.

Verrett was arraigned in the 92nd District Court on charges of arson and unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle.