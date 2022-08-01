ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Monday that the suspect in the 1997 death of baby has been identified and extradited back to Michigan.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nancy Ann Gerwatowski was brought back to the state by the Michigan State Police 7th District Fugitive Team late Saturday night and placed in the Mackinac County Jail on a Homicide – Open Murder warrant.

The Mackinac County 92nd District Court was contacted about Gerwatowski’s arrest and arraigned by video on Sunday Morning.

Gerwatowski was arrested in Wyoming back in July.

She was denied bond. Gerwatowski is scheduled in court again on August 9 at 9:30 a.m. in Mackinac County.