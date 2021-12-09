NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) – Tahquamenon Area Schools (TAS) have canceled school for the rest of the week after a threat was made to students and staff on Wednesday.

On December 8 at approximately 1:30 p.m., the school became aware of a message on a bathroom stall that indicated a threat to students and staff. Law enforcement was immediately called and the district went into ‘shelter in place’. Students and staff stayed in their classrooms with the doors locked. Normal teaching activities still occurred.

The district worked with law enforcement to plan for an orderly, safe dismissal. Law enforcement was stationed outside and inside the school. The building was eventually cleared and locked.

According to a press release from TAS Superintendent Stacy Price, the school will be closed Thursday and Friday to “ensure the safety of ALL and time to gather information for the investigation […] The district extends a sincere thanks to everyone for their patience during dismissal today as safety was the #1 priority. Thank you for working with all staff during this challenging situation.”

School will resume on Monday, December 13.

Local 3 News has reached out to the Luce County Sheriff’s Department for more information on the investigation.

