NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Board of Directors of the Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog Race announced on Tuesday that the race has been canceled this weekend due to a lack of snow.

The race was supposed to take place on January 6 and 7 at the Muskallonge Lake State Park in Newberry. This is the second year in a row that the race has been canceled due to not enough snow on the trails. According to a release on their website, the trails currently have less than an inch of snow, with no substantial amount predicted in the 10-day forecast.

“The lack of snow in our area is not only a detriment to us, but to the entire Tahquamenon Community. Please continue to support our sponsors; this mild winter has led to a huge decrease in the winter tourism that our area thrives on,” the post added.

For additional information, you can keep up to date on the Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog Race’s Facebook page.