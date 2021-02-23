Teenager killed in Alger County snowmobile crash

AU TRAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A teenager from Alma, Michigan has died following a weekend snowmobile crash in Alger County.
According to the Alger County Sheriff’s Office, numerous people dialed 911 just after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. First responders were sent to the area of Trail #7 in Au Train Township.
The Alger County Sheriff’s Office, Alger EMS, Rescue “21”, DNR and Guardian Flight all responded to the call.
The Sheriff’s office determined that Thomas Timothy Watson, a 16-year-old failed was not able to steer through a curve and crashed into trees.
Watson was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.
