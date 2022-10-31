SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Sault Historic Sites held its third annual Haunted Ship event over the weekend.

Creepy creatures welcomed aboard people eager for a spooky experience. However, rumor has it the vessel is haunted year-round. Built in 1917, SS Valley Camp is a 550-foot-long freighter that voyaged the Great Lakes. And now, Valley Camp is sat along the shore of the St. Mary’s River in Sault Ste. Marie where she serves as a museum with over 100 exhibits.

“The Valley Camp it’s really unique because, especially if you live in the Great Lakes region, you see these freighters coming through, you kind of think what do they look like on the inside,” said Maranda Crawford, Sault Historic Sites office manager. “Although we have made renovations to make it more accessible for people to walk around, you can really some of that original architecture and what it would be like on a freighter ship.”

Although transformed for the Halloween event, even during its normal tourist season, Valley Camp has a reputation for its paranormal experiences. Perhaps it comes from the Edmund Fitzgerald exhibit that showcases two lifeboats recovered from that fateful November night.

“One time I was up in one of the coal passer’s bedrooms and it was before we were open for the season, we were cleaning the room and stuff, and one of the lights was blinking. So, I unscrewed it and set it on the bed and not touching anything on the bed, it lit up and went out and I have never been back in the room since. Almost every employee I’ve had has told me that they’ve seen something, heard something, felt something. We have a [Paranormal Convention] come and they do an investigation on the ship. They’ve done recordings, there are books about it, so she’s pretty haunted,” said Crawford.

To experience Valley Camp for yourself, the museum is open mid-May through mid-October. To learn more, visit its website.