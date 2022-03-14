CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced the arrest of three people following a traffic stop Sunday morning.

Detectives from Trident have been investigating individuals involved with the smuggling of narcotics into our area. On 3-13-2022 at approximately 0322 am a traffic stop was conducted on I-75, Chippewa County. A search warrant was also conducted.Detectives seized over 400 narcotic pills, U.S. Currency and other pertinent evidence. The street value in our community is estimated to be over $15,000.00.This investigation resulted in the arrest of the following:

Donald Holloway Jr

Donald Holloway Jr, (Pictured in White shirt) 49 yr old Detroit resident – Possession with Intent to Deliver (PWID) Oxycodone – PWID of Fentanyl – Conspiracy to PWID Oxycodone – Conspiracy to PWID Fentanyl – 4th Habitual Offender and on Parole

Draper Terell Leverson

Draper Terell Leverson, (Pictured in Red shirt) 45 yr old Decatur IL resident – Possession with Intent to Deliver (PWID) Oxycodone – PWID of Fentanyl – Conspiracy to PWID Oxycodone – Conspiracy to PWID Fentanyl – 4th Habitual and on Federal Probation

Emma Allen Washko

Emma Allen Washko, 25 yr old Lincoln Park Mi resident – Possession of Oxycodone – Possession of Fentanyl – Smuggling narcotics into a Correctional FacilityOn 3-14-2022 all three were arraigned in 91st Dist Court.

All three are innocent until proven guilty.Sault Tribe PD and the U.S. Border Patrol assisted Trident on 3-13-2022. All three were lodged in the Chippewa County Correctional Facility.Trident has been seeing these types of pills in our area for some time and the narcotics in these pills are very dangerous. Fentanyl is one of the major contributors to overdoses all across Mi. Thank you Officers