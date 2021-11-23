‘Tis the season at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, annual Festival of Trees happening now

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital is inviting the public to participate in the magic of the Festival of Trees. This year individuals can choose to enjoy the festival from the comfort of their own home or book a tour after hours to see the beautiful trees, wreaths, and packages in person.

The festival officially kicked off November 22nd and will continue until Sunday December 5th. The Festival of Trees is a holiday-themed event with proceeds from the sale of raffle tickets and an online auction going toward Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital’s NEW Rehabilitation & Aquatic Therapy Center. Donations for the building expansion project help deliver close to home quality healthcare and specialty services to our rural residents.

The event’s focal point is the display and raffle of spectacular holiday trees, wreaths, gift cards, getaways, merchandise, and more donated by businesses and community groups. Donations from across the Upper Peninsula will be featured in this year’s festival. The auction winners will be announced, and the raffle drawing will take place at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 5th. The draws will be streamed live on the Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital Facebook page.

The hospital says the health and safety of community members remains their top priority. Due to COVID-19, the hospital will allow small groups of 20 to enter the atrium at a time. Individuals must book a tour appointment online. This year, the festival will include live stream events, online entertainment, and an interactive website to view all the trees, wreaths, and prizes from home. www.scmh.org/community/festival-of-trees.

68 items are listed in the Raffle including trees, wreaths and prizes packages. Raffle tickets must be purchased at one of the ticket-selling locations in Escanaba, Garden, Manistique, Gulliver or Naubinway. All raffle tickets can be safely dropped off at the hospital’s main entrance in the marked receptacle or with the store retailers where tickets were purchased. Raffle tickets cannot be purchased online. All raffle tickets have a space to label the prize number for the item ticket holders want to win. Our team of Festival of Trees volunteers will be placing tickets in the appropriate prize boxes daily. We also have an online auction with 18 prizes including trees, getaway packages, gift cards & more. Bids can be placed online until December 5th at 2:00 pm. To view the auction, visit www.scmh.org/auction. Anyone in the Upper Peninsula can participate in this event.

Some of the benefits of the new Rehabilitation Center include:

● Physical, Occupational, and Speech Therapy rooms customized and equipped for all ages

● NEW Aquatic rehabilitation therapy program and pool

● Two changing rooms with independent showers

● Spacious rehabilitation area with state-of-the-art exercise equipment for physical therapy appointments.

● Improved treatment space for personalized patient care, comfort, and confidentiality

● Onsite rehabilitation services will allow for more collaborative efforts with all medical staff throughout the organization to optimize patient care.

Main Festival Website (all links below found on main website): www.scmh.org/community/festival-of-trees

Auction Website: www.scmh.org/auction Atrium Tour: https://vimeo.com/648365917/30579a8397

View the Prizes Online: https://scmh.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/2021-Festival-of-Trees-Raffle-Auction-Prize-Packages-Final.pdf