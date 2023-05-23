CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Taskforce, also known as TRIDENT, has arrested 21-year-old Rocky James Suggitt of Kincheloe on 11 charges, including delivery of methamphetamine.

According to the release, TRIDENT had been investigating a man who was trafficking methamphetamine in the Kincheloe area of Chippewa County. During the investigation, detectives also received information this man had a gun for sale. Detectives had made several controlled purchases of methamphetamine from the suspect in hopes to eventually buy the gun along with more methamphetamine.

On Saturday, May 20, 2023, detectives purchased methamphetamine and the semi-automatic rifle, fully loaded with ammunition. Suggitt is a convicted felon and is not allowed to own any firearms or ammunition. When law enforcement approached the residence to secure the suspect and the home, Suggitt fled on foot. Law enforcement captured the suspect in the backyard of a neighboring residence.

TRIDENT also conducted a search warrant of the residence where additional evidence was seized. Suggitt is charged with the following:

1- Delivery of Methamphetamine

2- Delivery of Methamphetamine

3- Delivery of Methamphetamine

4- Delivery of Methamphetamine

5- Felony Firearm

6- Firearm possession by a Felon

7- Ammunition possession by a Felon

8- Weapons Offense

9- Weapons Offense

10- Felony sale of firearm

11- Felony sale of ammunition

Suggitt was arraigned in the 91st District court. His bond was set at $150,000 cash including tether. This means if he posts the cash bond, he will be required to be on tether so the court can have oversight of him. Suggitt is innocent until proven guilty. TRIDENT was assisted by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Sault Tribe pd, Sault Ste Marie Pd and CBP (Customs & Border Protection).