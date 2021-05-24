Trident arrests three people in Chippewa County for selling, smuggling narcotics

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Three people have been arrested following an investigation by Trident detectives.

During the investigation, detectives were investigating a group of people selling crystal methamphetamine and heroin within Chippewa County. Several purchases of crystal methamphetamine were made during the investigation. Detectives received information that members of the group drove to lower Michigan to bring back another load of narcotics.

In the evening hours of May 23, 2021, a suspect vehicle was stopped. During the investigation, a second vehicle was stopped. A search warrant was executed on both vehicles. Trident ended up seizing over 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a smaller amount of heroin.

19-year-old Sault Ste. Marie resident River Kalakaua McGrail has been charged with the following:

1- Delivery of Methamphetamine

2- Delivery of Methamphetamine

3- Delivery of Methamphetamine

4- Possess with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

5- Conspiracy, Delivery of Methamphetamine

6- Possession of Heroin

25-year-old Sault Ste. Marie resident Joslyn Alexus Ward has been charged with the following:

1- Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

2- Possession of Methamphetamine

3- Possession of Heroin

4- Conspiracy, Delivery of Methamphetamine

27-year-old Kentwood resident Cheyenne Marie Manitowabi has been charged with the following:

1- Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

2- Possession of Heroin

3- Maintaining a Drug House

4- Obstructing Justice

On May 24, 2021, all three were arraigned in the 91st Dist Court. All three are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Trident was assisted by the Sault Ste Marie Police Department.