Two arrested for cocaine distribution in Chippewa County

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Two subjects were arrested Thursday evening following an investigation related to selling and distributing drugs out of a Sault Ste. Marie apartment.

During the investigation, multiple purchases were made including cocaine and oxycodone. In the early evening hours of May 6, Trident executed a search warrant at the residence. 26-year-old Sault resident Krishell Jean Harmon and 28-year-old Marquis Sullivan Williams Detroit resident were found inside the apartment. There was an attempt to destroy some of the evidence by Williams. Trident seized a large amount of cash along with approximately 83 grams of cocaine, Tramadol, and Adderall.

Harmon was arrested on possession with intent to deliver cocaine over 50 grams; conspiracy -possession with intent to deliver cocaine; delivery of oxycodone; delivery of cocaine; delivery of cocaine within a school/library zone; maintaining a drug house; possession of Tramadol; possession of Adderall; possession with intent to deliver cocaine within a school/library zone. Harmon is a habitual offender, a second offense.

Williams was arrested on possession with intent to deliver over 50 grams of cocaine; conspiracy – possession with intent to deliver cocaine; possession with intent to deliver cocaine within a school/library zone; attempted obstruction of justice. Williams is a habitual offender, fourth degree.

Both Williams and Harmon were arraigned in the 91st District Court on Friday, May 7. Both suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Trident was assisted by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department during the execution of the search warrant.