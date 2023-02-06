MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Mackinac County over the weekend.

According to the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred approximately 13 miles west of St. Ignace on US-2 in Moran Township on Saturday, February 4.

Two Ohio residents were killed when the vehicle they were passengers in lost control and collided with another vehicle. The sheriff’s office says high winds, blowing snow, and slippery roads are believed to have been factors in the incident.

Four additional people were injured in the crash and treated for injuries at local hospitals.

The names of those killed in the crash have not been released at this time pending notification of family.

The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Straits Area Ambulance, Saint Ignace Fire and Rescue, Brevort Fire, Hendricks Fire, Hudson Fire, Garfield EMS, Emmet County EMS, Mackinaw City Fire and Rescue, Michigan Department of Transportation, Michigan State Police Accident Reconstruction out of Gaylord with Accident Investigators from Sault Ste Marie and Gaylord, and dispatch centers from Chippewa Central Dispatch and Cheboygan-Charlevoix-Emmet Central Dispatch.

No additional information has been released at this time.