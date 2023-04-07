ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – As snow piles start to melt, orange cones and construction zones return to the Upper Peninsula. Starting on Monday, April 10, he Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) begins rebuilding the US-2 bridge over I-75 in St. Ignace.

Lane restrictions are part of the construction process. Here’s the list to help plan your commute:

Eastbound US-2 outside (right) lane will be closed, maintaining one lane of traffic at all times. There will be a 12-foot width restriction.

Westbound US-2 outside (right) lane will be closed, maintaining one lane of traffic at all times. There will be a 12-foot width restriction.

Southbound I-75 outside (right) lane will be closed, maintaining one lane of traffic at all times. There will be a 12-foot width restriction.

Northbound I-75 outside (right) shoulder will be closed, maintaining both lanes of traffic at all times. There will be a 12-foot width restriction.

The project is expected to last two years with a cost of $4.5 million for the repairs of the US-2 bridge. The project includes expansion joint replacement, pier cap and bearing replacement, and painting.

Work is expected to complete by October 2024. MDOT cautions to drivers that lane shifts and restrictions will change as the project progresses. You can find updates from MDOT here.