SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – The gloomy and rainy weather didn’t stop hundreds of visitors from getting an up close and personal look at the Soo Locks at the 2023 Engineers Day.

This has been an annual event since the 1970s. Engineers Day is in conjunction with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the city of Sault Ste. Marie, the Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau, the United States Coast Guard, and the Lake Superior State University Center for Freshwater Research and Education. Visitors had the opportunity to cross over the MacArthur Lock and watch ships go through the locks from a different perspective.

“Oh, this is an exciting day,” exclaimed Linda Hoath, executive director of the Sault Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “I mean, take a look around at all the people. It’s Engineers Day, it’s one day a year, always a one day a year that you can go inside the locks and actually see freighters going through. So it’s really, really exciting. The locks are open here, and then we also have, you know, the Coast Guard base. We have vendors here and we have vendors down at the city hall. So there’s so much going on. And it’s a great day in Sault Ste. Marie!”

Construction is still underway for the ‘New Lock at the Soo’ project. You can learn more about that here.