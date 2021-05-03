Voluntary missing person located alive and well in Rudyard

RUDYARD, Mich. (WJMN) – Russel Ulrey, reported as missing on April 28, was located in the Rudyard area on May 1.

His rental vehicle was located last week but there was no sign of Ulrey. Ulrey became lost in the wooded area around Rudyard and found shelter in a deer blind. He was located alive and well, authorities in Lake Bluff, Illinios, where Ulrey is from, were notified.