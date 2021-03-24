War Memorial Hospital earns Outstanding Rural Healthcare Organization Award

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – War Memorial Hospital was named as Grand Valley State University’s 2021 recipient of the Outstanding Healthcare Organization Award.

The award recognizes a healthcare organization that has made significant contributions to healthcare for individuals in Northern Michigan.

“War Memorial has been an exceptional clinical partner for Grand Valley’s physician assistant studies students” said Jean Nagelkerk, GVSU Vice Provost for Health. “Practitioners, administrators, and staff have demonstrated a commitment to patient care, community service, and the education of health professional students.”

“We are honored to accept this award. This has been a challenging year for us and for everyone. Early in the pandemic we were saddened to not have the GVSU students on our campus, but we quickly rebounded and they were able to continue their education” said David Jahn, President & CEO of War Memorial Hospital. “We have a long-standing partnership with Grand Valley. We greatly appreciate the Physician’s Assistant students for nominating us and Grand Valley for honoring us with this award.”

War Memorial Hospital is a host-site for students completing clinical rotations for the Physician’s Assistant program at GVSU. 27 GVSU students have done their clinical rotation at War Memorial in the past 5 years. 10 of those students have been hired on completion of their program.

