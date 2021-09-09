War Memorial Hospital emergency department experiencing shortage of available beds

SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – War Memorial Hospital is experiencing an increase in patient volumes.
“At this time, we are over capacity,” said Dr. Kyle Raycraft, Medical Director of WMH Emergency Department. “This means there could be a prolonged wait time in the Emergency Department, as there is a shortage of available beds”
The hospital says the Emergency Department will continue to see and evaluate patients but wait times may be longer for non-emergent cases. Patients will all be triaged at arrival to War Memorial.
WMH says community members should reach out to their primary care provider, the WMH Community Care Clinic or Fast Care for other non-emergent medical needs.
Emergency needs include:
- choking
- head injuries that include loss of consciousness
- fainting or confusion
- injuries to the neck or spine
- electric shock or lightning strike
- severe burns
- severe chest pain or chest pressure
- seizures that last 3 to 5 minutes
- cessation of breating or respiratory distress
Individuals experiencing the above are encouraged to call 911 to request a local emergency team response.
Emergency needs that warrant a trip to the Emergency Department or a call to 911 include:
- trouble breathing
- loss of consciousness
- pain in the arm or jaw
- unusually bad headaches particularly with sudden onset
- inability to speak, see walk or move
- sudden weakness or drooping on one side of the body
- dizziness or weakness that will not go away
- inhaled smoke or poisonous fumes
- sudden confusion
- possible broken bones
- deep wounds or serious burns
- severe pain anywhere in the body
- allergic reactions
- high fevers with a stiff neck
- uncontrolled vomiting or loose stools
- poisoning or overdose of drugs or alcohol
- suicidal thoughts
- seizures
The WMH Community Care Clinic located at 509 Osborn Blvd is open Monday – Friday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm. Weekend hours are 9:00 am – 7:00 pm. The WMH Community Care Clinic accepts walk-ins only and can be reached at 906-635-4401.
WMH FastCare inside Meijer is open Monday – Friday from 9:00 am – 7:00 pm. FastCare accepts walk-ins only and can be reached at 906-253-0137.
Latest Stories
- War Memorial Hospital emergency department experiencing shortage of available beds
- Can they make it seven in a row? A look back at every Packer season opener since 2000
- Third largest hailstone in Wisconsin history potentially recorded Tuesday north of Appleton
- Biden will encourage vaccine mandates and testing in speech on state of COVID-19 pandemic
- Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot