War Memorial Hospital emergency department experiencing shortage of available beds

SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – War Memorial Hospital is experiencing an increase in patient volumes.

“At this time, we are over capacity,” said Dr. Kyle Raycraft, Medical Director of WMH Emergency Department. “This means there could be a prolonged wait time in the Emergency Department, as there is a shortage of available beds”

The hospital says the Emergency Department will continue to see and evaluate patients but wait times may be longer for non-emergent cases. Patients will all be triaged at arrival to War Memorial.

WMH says community members should reach out to their primary care provider, the WMH Community Care Clinic or Fast Care for other non-emergent medical needs.

Emergency needs include:

choking

head injuries that include loss of consciousness

fainting or confusion

injuries to the neck or spine

electric shock or lightning strike

severe burns

severe chest pain or chest pressure

seizures that last 3 to 5 minutes

cessation of breating or respiratory distress

Individuals experiencing the above are encouraged to call 911 to request a local emergency team response.

Emergency needs that warrant a trip to the Emergency Department or a call to 911 include:

trouble breathing

loss of consciousness

pain in the arm or jaw

unusually bad headaches particularly with sudden onset

inability to speak, see walk or move

sudden weakness or drooping on one side of the body

dizziness or weakness that will not go away

inhaled smoke or poisonous fumes

sudden confusion

possible broken bones

deep wounds or serious burns

severe pain anywhere in the body

allergic reactions

high fevers with a stiff neck

uncontrolled vomiting or loose stools

poisoning or overdose of drugs or alcohol

suicidal thoughts

seizures

The WMH Community Care Clinic located at 509 Osborn Blvd is open Monday – Friday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm. Weekend hours are 9:00 am – 7:00 pm. The WMH Community Care Clinic accepts walk-ins only and can be reached at 906-635-4401.

WMH FastCare inside Meijer is open Monday – Friday from 9:00 am – 7:00 pm. FastCare accepts walk-ins only and can be reached at 906-253-0137.