MCMILLAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One person has died following a snowmobile traffic crash in Luce County on Tuesday.

According to the Luce County Sheriff’s Department, a 55-year-old woman from Chesterfield, Michigan was operating a snowmobile when she attempted to cross M123 from Charcoal Grade Road in McMillan Township to go south into Newberry at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27.

The woman pulled the snowmobile onto M123 where she was struck by a vehicle in the northbound lane that was unable to stop. The woman was ejected from the snowmobile into the southbound lane, where she was struck again by a vehicle whose driver reportedly did not see her in the road.

The woman was transported to Helen Newberry Joy Hospital by Luce County EMS where she was pronounced dead due to her injuries.

The woman’s name is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.

The incident remains under investigation. The sheriff’s department says that alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Luce County Sheriff’s Department was assisted in responding to the incident by Luce County EMS, Newberry Fire Department, and the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post.