Egg-citing weekend in K.I. Sawyer for 2nd annual Easter Egg Hunt

K.I SAWYER, Mich (WJMN) If you are looking for some Easter fun this weekend, look no further. Ryan Lipinski is helping the people of K.I. Sawyer get in the Easter spirit. The second annual Easter Egg Hunt will include food, lots of fun, and some very special eggs.

“We have two different age groups, 3 and under and the second is 4 and up,” said Ryan Lipinksi. “We are open to all age groups. We got thousands of eggs, free food for lunch, and we have door prizes, games, and a lot of special eggs filled with money in it and grand prizes.”

This Eggstravagant event is set to take place Saturday, April 3 at 906 Church K.I Sawyer. This event is open to all ages and everyone is welcome to attend. Lunch will be provided by Shannon’s Home Cooking. The Egg hunt will kick off at 2 pm.