Elections to be held in 65 counties May 7

Polls will be open statewide from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Not sure if you are registered? Check your registration status at the Michigan Voter Information Center at Michigan.gov/Vote. Changes passed by voters in ballot proposal 18-3 in November now allow individuals to register to vote up until 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you aren't registered (or need to update your address), you still may do so by appearing in person at your city or township clerk’s office and providing proof of residency. You also can view your sample ballot if your community is holding an election as well as find your local clerk and your polling location at Michigan.gov/Vote.