Ending Hunger Alliance of Marquette partners with K.I. Sawyer Elementary for food drive

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

GWINN – Today 209 people from 43 families received meal packs at K.I. Sawyer Elementary to help them get through winter break.

It’s a need because for two weeks students miss out on school provided breakfast and lunch. Sawyer partnered with the Ending Hunger Alliance of Marquette to help provide the meals. And a number of volunteers helped collect, organize and distribute everything.

“It’s amazing and that’s one of the reason I love working with K.I Sawyer,” said Hunger Alliance Founder Theresa Sell. “They always have a ton of volunteers, a ton of gratitude and a ton of people that want to help. When people come to pick up their food, it’s a lot more than they expected. There’s a lot of tears, a lot of smiles and a lot of gratitude.”

In total, 12,000 items were distributed today to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for every person and every day of the break. The Ending Hunger Alliance purchased 10,000 items while the other 2,000 came from donations.

