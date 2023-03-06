MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Restaurant Week returns this week in Marquette, featuring multiple local dining options in the event hosted by the Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

The Marquette DDA describes the event as an opportunity for the community to experience a wide variety of culinary opportunities while supporting local restaurants. Participating restaurants offer options that include fine dining, local seafood, artisan baked goods, pub grub, authentic ethnic cuisine, and more.

The event began on Sunday and runs until Saturday, March 11. The following locations are participating in the event:

The 906 Sports Bar & Grill

Bodega

Casa Calabria

Elizabeth’s Chop House

Lagniappe Cajun Creole Eatery

Northland Pub

Portside Inn

Steinhaus

Trenary Toast Café

Third Coast Pizzeria

Vango’s Pizza and Cocktail Lounge

Vierling Restaurant & Marquette Harbor Brewery

Zephyr Winebar + Café

“Downtown Marquette Restaurant Week is a highly anticipated event for both locals and visitors to the area. There’s something for everyone; with so many delicious offerings, it will be tough to choose where to go first!” said Tara Laase-McKinney, Events and Promotions Coordinator for the Marquette Downtown Development Authority. “It is my favorite week of the year in Downtown Marquette.”

The event is sponsored by the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association.

You can find a full list of each participating restaurant’s specials for week here.