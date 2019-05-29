Escanaba man sentenced up to 10 years

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ESCANABA -- Brett Anthony Bernier, 25, of Escanaba was sentenced to 17 months to 10 years following the entry of a guilty plea Tuesday.

Bernier was sentenced for Possession of Methamphetamine, Purchase of Pseudoephedrine to make Methamphetamine, and Solicit Another to Purchase of Pseudoephedrine to make Methamphetamine.

On October 2, 2018, following an investigation conducted by UPSET South Team, detectives executed a search warrant on a residence in the city of Escanaba.

UPSET Detectives located numerous components in the residence associated with the production of Methamphetamine, as well as finished Methamphetamine.

Officers located Bernier in a vehicle in the city of Escanaba and placed on arrest. Upon arrest, officers located Methamphetamine and a syringe where Bernier was seated.

As part of the investigation, detectives located records that Bernier purchased Pseudoephedrine (Sudafed) and asked co-defendant Dan Smith to purchase Pseudoephedrine to purchase methamphetamine.

USPET South was assisted in their investigation by Escanaba Department of Public Safety and the Delta County Sheriff's Office, MI.