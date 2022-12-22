The Escanaba Public Safety Department, along with Santa and the bad ole Grinch were out delivering toys and presents to families around Escanaba today. It’s an annual event that puts everyone in the Holiday spirit, except of course the grinch who was apprehended, trying to steal Christmas… again. Lt. John Gudwer says it’s a high point of his year.

“Delivering these, these bags with Santa and the Grinch. We love doing it. The kids love it. The families love it and I think the community really loves it too. We get nothing but positive feedback.” Said Gudwer.

It all begins with Shop with a cop. Where public safety officers take deserving boys and girls shopping…for themselves and for their families. Once assembled at the police station, they meet with all officers….

“…and then we transport all the kids. We put them in a fire truck and police cars and our detective vehicles, and we try we drive them over to Walmart. I was assigned two children. And then we go shopping.”

LT. Gudwer told me of a boy who was very selfless, wanting only presents for his family.

“He had money left. I said we got money left and what do you want for yourself and he’s like, he really didn’t want to get more for himself, and he got he had four siblings that he got gifts for and his parents.”

The present giving brigade is made up of mostly volunteers, as well as some on-duty officers and fire department personnel. Lt. Gudwer is grateful for all the donations, and for the chance to connect with the community.

“Just the goodness in people all the money that’s donated for the program. And what a bridge it is to build relationships with these kids”

For Amber Seville; Santa’s visit, though a few days early, was a welcome sight indeed.

“Thank You Very Much. Yeah, this is just such a blessing. I’m overwhelmed with joy and Merry Christmas”