Escanaba waterfront clean-up still in need for volunteers

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — The City of Escanaba has held waterfront clean-ups for the past few years and this year, they are in need of volunteers.

The Escanaba Recreation Department wants to keep the waterfront as clean as possible for local residents and those who come here to visit.

“I started with recreation about 5 years ago and the first year we did the clean-up there was an astronomical amount of garbage,” said Kim Peterson, Recreation Director, City of Escanaba.

“Over the last few years, it’s really lessened a lot, so I think we are really doing good out there. However, the water level is so high right now, we are hoping to pick up some of the garbage.”

It’s not what some may think. It’s typically wrappers, water bottles, and other trash, but the Escanaba waterfront has garbage that may make others to think twice while on the water.

“On our waterfront, we find a lot of items from ice shacks, believe it or not, because of the ice fishing season, and everything blows into the marina, so we do find a lot of containers for bait or we’ll find some runners of an ice shack, some two-by-fours.”

Not only local residents have been known to help clean-up the waterfront, but Kim said she has even seen tourist volunteers. She believes this is something everybody should experience.

“I think the City of Escanaba is known for their waterfront, so when people do travel through, they want to come to the waterfront, so obviously we want it picked up, we want it looking as pretty as possible as we can, but I also think it’s huge to get kids involved, so they can take pride in what they are doing, so I think kids will think twice if they are going to litter, knowing they are physically down there picking it up and they are seeing what difference they can make. The parents are encouraging them, so we like to see kids down there to have them learn something else.”

Clean-up will be from 4 pm to 6 pm starting at the Municipal Dock. Gloves and garbage bags will be provided.

If you would like to sign-up to volunteer, click here.