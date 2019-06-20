Explore the Marquette iron range by bike on a special heritage tour

Registration is now open for the Michigan Iron Industry Museums popular Iron Ore Heritage Trail bike tours. Offered on July 12, 19, and 26, the tours take cyclists on an approximately five-hour, 16-mile journey to explore historic sites and discover stories of the Marquette Iron Range.

Tours begin and end in Negaunee at the Michigan Iron Industry Museum, site of the Carp River Forge, where iron mined on the Marquette Range was first forged in the 1840s.

Led by museum historian Troy Henderson, the tour pedals to the Jackson Mine, and then continues into Ishpeming, making several stops along the way, including Old Towne Negaunee and the site of the Pioneer Furnace.

“Iron mining on the Marquette Range is a big story to tell,” says Henderson.  The tour combines traditional museum interpretation with visits to sites where the history actually happened. Folks on the tour get the best of both worlds. 

Tours start at 9 a.m.; pre-registration is required. A $25 fee includes the guided tour; lunch provided by Negaunee’s Midtown Bakery and Café; and a viewing of the museum’s documentary “Iron Spirits: Life on Michigan’s Iron Ranges.” More information and a registration form are available on the museum’s Iron Ore Heritage Trail Bike Tours web page. 

The exterior of the Michigan Iron Industry Museum in the summer

Iron Ore Heritage Bike Tours

Dates: July 12, 19 or 26, 2019

Fee: $25 (includes tour, lunch, handouts and a Michigan Iron Industry Museum souvenir)

Tour Information:

  • Tours begin at 9 a.m. at the Michigan Iron Industry Museum and last about five hours.
  • Please note that the course includes hills and may be challenging for beginners.
  • Participants must bring their own bike; rentals will not be available. 
  • Pre-registration required. Registration deadline is the Monday before each tour date.

Download the registration form.

