MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Nonprofit organization Families Against Narcotics (FAN) has announced it will launch a new chapter in Marquette County this month. The grassroots organization is a community-based program that aims to support those seeking recovery from substance use disorder, those in recovery, family members affected by addiction, and community supporters.

The Marquette County chapter launch will be held on Tuesday, May 17 at 5:30 pm in the Community Room at Peter White Public Library. It will mark the first monthly FAN Forum for the Marquette County chapter, which FAN says will occur on the third Tuesday of every month. FAN says the forums are open to everyone as a resource for navigating substance use disorder, and are truly a place to learn, listen, grow, and share.

Jestine Garcia, Northern Michigan Regional Coordinator for FAN’s Hope Not Handcuffs and COMEBACK Quick Response Team programs, will be the guest speaker. The Marquette County chapter will be led by Executive Board President Ryan Redmond, Vice President Steve Hull, Secretary Trecia Nickerson, and Treasurer Courtney Brusso.

“I believe that FAN is bringing lifesaving programs and community-building tools to the area,” Redmond stated. “FAN will help alleviate stigma and build bridges, not walls, for individuals suffering from substance dependence, and for their families, too.”

FAN was founded in 2007 in Clinton Township in Macomb County, Michigan. The new Marquette County chapter will join Alger County and Chippewa County chapters in the U.P.

“We are so pleased to be launching a new chapter in Marquette,” said Judge Linda Davis, Executive Director of FAN. “We had the pleasure of meeting this group at our recent All Chapter Conference and were so impressed with their passion and desire to grow opportunities for their community.”

You can learn more about FAN on their website here.