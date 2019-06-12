Family of four rescued from Pictured Rocks lakeshore

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Alger County Sheriff's Office received a call from the Pictured Rocks Cruise boats reporting several people stranded on the Pictured Rocks lakeshore near bridal falls located approximately one mile east of Miners beach.

The Alger County Rescue 21 team responded with two vessels.

It happened tonight around 9.

Upon completion of the rescue it was determined that a family of four from Minneapolis, MN were canoeing along the Pictured Rocks lakeshore when they were overtaken by rising winds and waves.

The victims advised that their canoe had taken on a substantial amount of water causing the vessel to become inoperable. The two adults and two small children were wearing life jackets.

They had to swim approximately 150 yards to reach a small rocky beach near bridal falls of the pictured rocks. The victims were observed by passengers as well as the captain of a Pictured Rocks Cruise boat.

The rescue team was assisted by an employee and a passenger of the Pictured Rocks Cruises.

The Alger County Sheriff's office would like to advise all subjects to use extreme caution when venturing out on Lake Superior.

Being aware of weather conditions, time of day and utilization of a proper vessel is a must.