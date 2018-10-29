Fatal go-kart accident in Grover

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARINETTE CO. – A 12-year-old girl is dead after being involved in a go-kart accident.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in just before 3 p.m. on Saturday regarding a go cart accident on private property on Town Line Road in Grover. The go cart struck a parked pickup truck on the property, with the girl suffering shoulder and internal injuries.

Coleman Rescue Squad, Grover Porterfield Fire Department and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to render aid and investigate. The injured girl was transported by rescue to the Oconto Hospital.

Several hours later, the Marinette Sheriff’s Office and Marinette County Coroner were notified the victim had passed away from complications of internal injuries sustained in the go cart accident.

The girl has been identified as Madison M. Pluger from Spencer, WI. She had been visiting her grandmother and family where the accident happened.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Coroner.